(WAND) -- The 15U Eclipse Select Central Illinois soccer team is excelling on the national level.
They won their regional tournament and will now play at the USYS National Championship Tournament.
The 15U squad went 4-0-1 against teams from Missouri, Ohio, Iowa and Nebraska at the Regional Tournament and brought home the championship.
Now they're heading to Orlando, Florida to compete at the national tournament at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Disney World.
The team is excited for the opportunity and begins pool play on Tuesday.
