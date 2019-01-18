CHARLESTON, Ill. (WAND) -- Eleven NBA scouts were on hand at Lantz Arena on Thursday night as Eastern Illinois hosted Murray State.
Top 5 NBA Draft prospect Ja Morant gave the pro gallery what it came to see -- dazzling the crowd with a series of jaw-dropping dunks, 3-pointers and 9 assists including one behind his back with his left hand. In all, he posted an effortless 27 points -- 20 of them in a virtually flawless first half in which he shot 8 of 11 from the floor.
Eastern Illinois (10-8, 3-2) was led by Mack Smith's 22 points and Shareef Smith's 13, and the Panthers whittled a 22-point lead down to 12 midway through the second half, but the Racers (14-2, 5-0) showed why they're No. 35 in the national polls with a convincing 83-61 win.
[VIDEO: HIGHLIGHTS AND POSTGAME INTERVIEW WITH NBA GUARD ISAIAH CANAAN]
[VIDEO: MORANT'S #SCTOP10 DUNK]