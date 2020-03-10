CARBONDALE, Ill. (WAND) -- Central A&M's legendary class of seniors had one heck of a ride.
The Raiders' group went to State in basketball, then again in football just a few months later. Though the final leg of the ride ended without a return trip to the basketball state tournament, the group's legacy remains legendary.
Central A&M fell to another 30-win team, Goreville, at Southern Illinois' Banterra Center by a final score of 71-64 in Tuesday night's Class 1A Super-Sectional game.
In this WAND report by Mark Pearson, he takes you inside the game itself plus he interviews the team about its off-the-court bonds.