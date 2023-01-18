The Illinois men's basketball team has their sights set on keeping their conference stretch alive against Indiana tomorrow night.
Despite a poor start to Big Ten play Brad Underwood and the the Illini are on a four game win streak.
The four game stretch is longest active streak in the conference.
In the span of those games, Illinois has averaged 77 points and has shot 35.4% from three-point range.
IU was picked as the preseason favorite to win the conference.
There's a long history between the schools, which Underwood knows adds to the excitement.
Illinois hopes to continue their winning ways at home against the Hoosiers. The orange and blue have won their last two games at the State Farm Center against Indiana. The longest home winning streak against IU spanned five games from 2009 to 2013.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.