(WAND) - A week after powerful storms damaged Macon Speedway, the track was back in business to welcome racing fans for the 43rd Annual Herald & Review 100.
Drivers competed in heats to earn their place in the final races for their respected divisions. Racers from across the state and beyond competed in UMP Modifieds and Late Model classes.
Before the racing started, the hotlaps set the starting orders. Mike McKinney from Plainfield, IL, set a new track record at Macon Speedway for Modifieds. He made the trip around the 1/5 mile track in just 11.138 seconds. He later went on to win his heat.
In the Late Models division, Ryan Unzicker from El Paso, IL, made an early double overtake in turn two to take the lead and never looked back as he took the checkered flag.
For full results from the Herald & Review 100, click HERE.
