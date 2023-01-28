The Millikin men's and women's basketball teams took a program sweep over North Central College Saturday afternoon.
The women began the doubleheader by defeating the Cardinals, 86-60, to improve to 16-3 on the season.
The men took advantage of a late surge to grab the victory, 73-70, and are back to .500 (10-10) this season.
On the women's side, the win stretches the current win streak to 13 games. The Big Blue were led by Elyse Knudson, who finished with 25 points.
The men were challenged by the visiting Cardinals, and trailed 64-53 with just under six minutes left in the game. A 10-0 run by Millikin put them back in the ball game, with Nate Straughter scoring a career high 22 to help pull out the win.
The Big Blue face off against North Park University on Wednesday, with the women's team hosting as the men take the road.
