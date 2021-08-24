MONTICELLO (WAND) - Monticello Football is done waiting, they are ready to put the helmets on.
The defense carried the load for this team last year. Head coach Cully Welter says he wants to see more consistency from his offense. He says the key to getting there is experience.
The Sages hope quarterback Joey Sprinkle can get more comfortable his second year in the offense while re sparking his chemistry with receiver Triston Foran.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.