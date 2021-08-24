Illini Football Game Day is almost here.
And in today's edition of Tupper's Take, Mark Tupper gives his thoughts on the Illini keeping their depth chart under wraps.
Tupper also explains why on paper, he thinks the Illini can handle Nebraska on Saturday .
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.