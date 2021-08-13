DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Derek Spates has coached football for 20 years, but he is coming off of a season unlike any other.
"Practicing in February and March, that was a little awkward," said Spates.
The Spring is now in the rear-view mirror, as the focus shifts to the Fall season. And whether it is the spring, summer or fall, Spates demands everyone be ready to practice when they show up.
"Everyone needs to step it up," said Spates. "I don't think we're in a spot where anyone is a polished product so our thing is to just get better every practice."
For the players they key to getting there is chemistry.
"Get better as a team, team bonding, just to build that connection with each other," said sophomore wide receiver Sam Owens.
In the end, there is one goal and one goal only. Win.
