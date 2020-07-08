SULLIVAN, Ill. (WAND) -- Former Sullivan swimmer, Brynna Sentel, is making history at Franklin College.
And it's for good reason, Sentel had an outstanding junior season which saw her get named a NCAA All-American for the second straight year.
Her season also earned her the title of 2020 HCAC Female Athlete of the Year. This is the first time in conference history that a swimmer has earned that honor.
