Local teams top several high school football AP Polls

We are entering Week 8 of the Illinois high school football season and several local teams top the AP Polls.
Remember, five wins qualifies you for the playoffs, six wins gives you an automatic bid. Check out where your team is ranked here.
CLASS 5A AP TOP 10 POLL
1. Rochester (6-1)
6. Mahomet-Seymour (7-0)
CLASS 4A AP TOP 10 POLL
2. Sacred Heart-Griffin (6-1)
CLASS 3A AP TOP 10 POLL
3. Williamsville (6-1)
5. Tolono Unity (7-0)
8. Monticello (6-1)
CLASS 2A AP TOP 10 POLL
1. St. Teresa (7-0)
3. Downs Tri-Valley (7-0)
4. Maroa-Forsyth (6-1)
5. Bismarck-Henning (7-0)
6. Pana (7-0)
8. Athens (6-1)
CLASS 1A AP TOP 10 POLL
8. Central A&M (5-2)
