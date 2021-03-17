Local umpires create youth baseball league during pandemic

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- With a combined 16 years of umpiring, Early West and Antwane McClelland decided to create a baseball and softball league for local kids during the pandemic.
The tournament is called the Midwest Umpire Classic. It contains athletes ages seven through 14.
The two men said that they wanted to create an avenue for kids to release their energy during a tough time.
They are currently taking donations for their second tournament which will be held this April!
If you would like to donate contact Antwane 217-520-9031 or Early at 217-917-2323.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.