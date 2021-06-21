SPRINGFIELD, IL. (WAND-TV) -- 42 players from across central Illinois gathered Monday afternoon and into the evening to take place in the class of 2021 softball LOLJOS Senior All-Star game.
Schools such as TCSV, Maroa-Forsyth, Pleasant Plains, Pawnee, Auburn, PORTA, Athens, Rochester, Springfield, SHG, Glenwood, Southeast, Lanphier, Lincoln and Warrensburg-Latham all had seniors nominated and playing in this year's competition out at the University of Illinois Springfield softball complex.
Two games were played as players were split up into the CS8 and Area team, going up against players who were placed on the MSM and Sangamo team.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.