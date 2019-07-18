CHICAGO (WAND) -- Lovie Smith arrived at the Chicago Hilton and Big Ten Media Days with a looser, more energetic vibe than in previous years.
He also made a statement that -- by Lovie Smith standards -- was spicier than usual.
"There's going to be a team that'll come from nowhere that will have an outstanding year," he said. "We plan on that being us.
The last part of the overhaul of our program is to have a better product on the football field. Across the board we feel like we're in the best position to do that."
[VIDEO: MARK PEARSON AT MEDIA DAYS]
Mark Pearson reports from Chicago and gives his three takeaways: 1) Strength coach Lou Hernandez has made a significant impact 2) The team will be playing with extra oomph after Bobby Roundtree suffered a likely career-ending spinal injury and 3) Lovie Smith endured an air conditioning disaster prior to Media Days.