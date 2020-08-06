CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- If there's one thing Lovie Smith hates, it's hyperbole.
Even mild superlatives make him bristle. The best. The worst. Even labeling a game. Not going to happen, as much as reporters may try.
So when he calls his team the best team he's had in five years, it's noteworthy.
"Since I've been here, this is the best football team we're going to put on the field," Smith said.
As the Illini look to build on their first bowl game under Smith and a 6-7 record, Smith meets with the media after the program's first day of practices.
Among the position groups Smith praised was the offensive line, which he said, "We have one of the best offensive lines back in the country."
Again, for the typical college football coach, would that garner even an eyebrow raise? Probably not. But for Smith it bears mentioning and perhaps represents a growing sense of confidence in his team.
Smith is 15-34 through his first four years at Illinois.
The Illini are scheduled to open up the 2020 campaign with a Thursday night game against Ohio State on September 3.
