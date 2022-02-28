DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- LSA is coming off of a buzzer beating 1A regional final win against St. Thomas More.
The Lions will take on Lexington in Watseka tomorrow at 7pm in a sectional semifinal showdown.
LSA is now 24-6 overall this season and have grown as a team throughout the past few months.
The Lions rely on all five guys on the floor, not a few individuals plus they enjoy playing on the big stage.
