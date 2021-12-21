DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- LSA Basketball Head Coach Tom Saunches has racked up over 943 career wins by coaching three different sports at two total schools.
For his time serving the communities of both Argenta-Oreana and LSA, friends, family and coworkers got together Friday night to honor the legendary coach for his accomplishments.
Saunches has totaled 586 career wins as a baseball coach, 92 wins as a football coach, and 265 wins and counting as a basketball coach at the high school level.
