DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - It's year two of eight-man football for LSA, and the goal remains the same.
The Lions went 6-0 during the spring. As for the fall, they're off to a good start. The Lions won their first matchup of the season to start 1-0.
8-man football has been a success and LSA is a true threat in the state of Illinois.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.