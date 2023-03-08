DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Two LSA volleyball players are heading to the next level.
Today, Taylor Jones and Keeley Keane each signed with Millikin to continue their academic and volleyball careers.
Jones had 466 career kills while racking up 871 digs.
Keane tallied 96 career aces while going over 11 hundred digs!
Each, are excited to compete at the next level.
Copyright 2023. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.