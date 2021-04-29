DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- LSA three-sport athlete Coby Crafton signed to play baseball at Millikin today.
During the 2019 season, Coby hit .317 with three home runs and 39 RBI.
The Lions senior says two things played major factors in choosing the Big Blue. His connection with the coaching staff and the school having a criminal justice program.
And get this, Coby will be following in his mom's footsteps. She graduated from Millikin in 1995.
