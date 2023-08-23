CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -- The third time is a charm for Luke Altmyer, who was announced the starting QB for Illinois football on Monday.
Altmyer transferred to Illinois from Ole Miss where he lost out on the starting job in 2021 and 2022.
So when he met with Coach Bielema over the weekend, he said there were some nerves as you could expect.
And being on the other side of those discussions mad him even more grateful to win the job this time around.
