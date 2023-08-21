CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois Football has their QB1.
Bret Bielema announced on Monday that Luke Altmyer will be starting under center.
The sophomore was pretty much the favorite for the job since he transferred from Ole Miss.
Last season, Altmyer started one game for the Rebels in 2022.
Altmyer beat out graduate transfer John Paddock and redshirt freshman Donovan Leary for the job.
Illinois kicks off their season against Toledo at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 2 at Memorial Stadium.
