CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - Summer workouts are underway for Illinois Basketball.
One player who is looking to take a major step forward is Luke Goode.
The 2022-23 season did not go as planned for Goode.
He was sidelined most of the year with a foot injury. But entering his junior season, Goode said he hopes a healthy off season with propel him and the Illini to greatness.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.