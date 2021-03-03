DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- It's hard to believe but... high school football is back in the state of Illinois.
Today, WAND Sports stopped by both MacArthur and Eisenhower High Schools to preview each team.
The Generals are coming off of a 5-5 season and are looking for improvement this year.
MHS added a few key transfers that are looking to make immediate impacts.
The Panthers will be a young team this season with single-digit seniors.
Eisenhower Head Coach Steve Thompson is implementing a new offense this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.