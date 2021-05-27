DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- MacArthur and Eisenhower met up on the diamond for both softball and baseball today.
The two teams split, all seniors were honored and Howard G. Buffett threw out the ceremonial first pitch.
Updated: May 27, 2021 @ 11:12 pm
