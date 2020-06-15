DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- More and more schools around central Illinois are beginning their summer workouts.
Today, Eisenhower and MacArthur started back up.
The Panthers were working out either outside near the football field or in the weight room.
The Generals were indoors, putting in work on the gym floor and areas surrounding it.
