DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The snow couldn't keep the Decatur crosstown rivalry from happening on the hardwood.
MacArthur and Eisenhower meeting up in both boys and girls basketball this evening.
In girls hoops, the Generals defeated the Panthers, 85-20.
In boys hoops, MacArthur defeated Eisenhower, 82-69.
