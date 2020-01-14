DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- It may not have been the prettiest edition of Soy City Braggin' Rights.
But as far as emotion down the stretch, Tuesday night's 63-58 win for MacArthur was vintage Generals-Panthers.
Three years ago, this rivalry game ended in a 94-91 overtime thriller that featured explosive offense and a narrow win for Eisenhower.
This year's first meeting? More of the football variety -- a black-and-blue affair defined by bodies hitting the floor, fouls and loose balls. The top scorer on either team, Eisenhower's RJ Walker, was out after spraining his ankle.
In contrast with that 94-91 game three years ago, the score in this game was 10-5 in favor of MacArthur after one quarter of play. Eisenhower even carried a 24-23 lead into the half and then the Panthers opened up a nine-point lead in the second.
Ultimately the Generals caught up thanks to the stabilizing play of Jaheim Campbell, Deyon Jackson and Qua Smith and won 63-58. It marked the program's fourth straight win in the series.