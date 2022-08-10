DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The countdown to kickoff continues.
We roll on with our High School football previews. And today, it is all about the Generals.
MacArthur Football is looking to improve on a 4-4 record last year.
Head coach Derek Spates, who has more than two decades of experience, is leading the charge.
Spates said the upperclassmen are picking up right where they left off this summer. But the key to the first couple practices is to get the younger players up to speed.
