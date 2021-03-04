DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- There were difficulties for every team heading into this basketball season, but none bigger than what MacArthur faced.
The Lady Generals would be playing their first season since the passing of head coach Dubb Williams.
The team looked to two seniors to lead the way and Q Jackson and Taya Davis are making sure their team honors Coach Williams the right way.
