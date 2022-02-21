DECATUR, IL. (WAND-TV) -- The IHSA Sectional Semifinals of the 2021-22 Girl's Basketball playoffs begin on Tuesday, and with the next round comes some great area matchups.
One of those matchups happening is MacArthur traveling to take on Lincoln. MacArthur has been the winner of nine of their last ten games, but they'll have a tough test in taking down Lincoln and one of the area's best stars, Kloe Froebe.
MacArthur's Head Coach Sean Flaherty says his team is an aggressive team that loves to get up and down the court. Lincoln is much more of a systematic team. According to Flaherty, it's a clash of two great systems that should be a lot of fun to watch.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
The game is set to tip-off at 6 PM at Lincoln High School.
