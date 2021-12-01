DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- It's no secret that Taya Davis and Quencenia Jackson were outstanding players for MacArthur.
The question was this season, how would the team do without them? So far, so good.
The Generals sit at 4-2 overall this season with a 1-0 record in the CS8 after an impressive 71-38 win over Glenwood.
The team is stepping up to the challenge. They're using their depth and a balanced scoring attack to fill the void.
Sean Flaherty earned his 200th career victory as a head coach this season and expects many more with this MacArthur program.
