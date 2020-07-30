DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- When Derrick Taylor lost his grandma this past year, he didn't just lose his grandmother. He lost his best friend.
"It was just like my world came crashing down," the 2019 MacArthur graduate said.
The talented running back was all set up to play for Robert Morris (Chicago) on scholarship but left after a week. Then considered playing for Millikin.
But the emotional pain was too much, and Taylor sat out the year while he did some soul searching.
That's when some questions popped up: "What happened to Derrick Taylor?"
The answer is that he's heading back to Chicago on a full scholarship to play for Roosevelt, which has absorbed Robert Morris.
There he'll suit up for the football team on defense and more importantly he'll study graphic design. One day he hopes to design buildings.
His grandmother was the loudest voice cheering for him in the stands at MacArthur, but she'll be cheering from above more for the degree he'll get with no student debt.
