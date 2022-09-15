DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- We are now less than 24 hours away from the 63rd meeting between MacArthur and Eisenhower.
The Generals enter this game with a 2-1 overall record this season.
MacArthur is leading the all-time series with the Panthers, holding a 43-19 edge.
The Generals want to enter this game focused and are excited for the crosstown rivalry.
