DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Players at MacArthur High School know a certain level of excellence is expected from Head Coach Derek Spates.
With more than 20 years at the school, Spates understands the importance of remaining competitive in a conference as strong as the Central State Eight.
In 2022, the team got off to a quick start with a 3-1 record, outscoring opponents by more than 60 points. However, they hit a tough stretch and narrowly qualified for state playoffs with a 5-4 record, ultimately losing in the opening round.
Spates knows what it takes to get a good jump out of the gate early in the season, which is why he's pushing his players to treat every drill in practice like a competition.
