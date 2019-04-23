DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- Mt. Zion and Eisenhower picked up a number of individual wins at the City Track meet hosted by MacArthur on Monday evening, but when it came time for the relays the host Generals completed a clean sweep: seven wins in seven races.
Several top athletes did not compete in the meet, including MacArthur sprinters Marshaun Cook and AJ Lawson plus national AAU pole vault champion Rhiannon Held of Mt. Zion.
For complete results, click the attached PDF of the meet times. One notable athlete was Mt. Zion's Morgan Pilate, a sophomore who not only broke the school record in long jump but triple jump as well.