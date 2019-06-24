DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Decatur to Iowa pipeline continues to flow.
MacArthur 6-foot-2 senior defensive back/receiver AJ Lawson committed to Iowa on a campus visit this weekend, becoming the latest in a line of Decatur-area stars to choose the Hawkeyes.
Maroa-Forsyth quarterback Jack Hockaday chose Iowa after breaking the state's all-time all-purpose yardage record. Meridian's do-it-all superstar Dakota Getz went to Iowa City too after winning a state basketball title with the Hawks and leading the football team to some of its best seasons in recent history. Even on the basketball court (St. Teresa star Christian Williams) and on the track (1992 state track champion Marcus Phillips) there have been many ties between Macon County and Iowa.
VIDEO: AJ Lawson and MacArthur head coach Derek Spates discuss Lawson's commitment.
AJ Lawson chooses Iowa over a list of schools that includes Minnesota, Wyoming, Northern Illinois, Kent State, Ball State, Toledo, Western Michigan, Bowling Green and more.