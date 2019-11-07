DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The Jeffery Wells Sweepstakes has a winner: Southern Illinois.
MacArthur's do-it-all senior captain has chosen the Salukis for his college career after considering a list that also included Kent State, Central Michigan, Illinois State and Lindenwood.
Wells is a hard-hitting safety and running back and says that he will be focusing on Southern Illinois' equivalent of a strong safety.
He was the first-ever WAND Sports Athlete of the Week presented by Midwest Technical Institute, which is indicative of his unusual character off the field and academic strength.