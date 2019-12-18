DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- It was as much a celebration of his character as it was his bone-crushing ability on the field.
Jeffery Wells is officially a Southern Illinois Saluki after signing at MacArthur on Wednesday in a ceremony that centered on his off-the-field traits as much as anything else the defensive back does.
In this nearly six-minute extended edition of WAND's coverage, hear from Jeffery, his sister Terri Abraham, head coach Derek Spates, principal Cordell Ingram and athletic director Jason Crutcher.