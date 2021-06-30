DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- The COVID-19 pandemic changed the lives of kids in every community.
Now, a local coach is trying to bring some normalcy to the Decatur community by holding a youth camp.
MacArthur Head Football Coach Derek Spates is welcoming DPS students from 6th, 7th and 8th grade to take part in a strength and conditioning camp.
The athletes are put through cone drills, hurdles, ladder work and are able to lift in the high school weight room.
It's not to late to participate. He'll be holding the camp on July 5, 6 and 7th and it's 100% free of charge.
All athletes are required to wear a mask.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.