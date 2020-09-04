DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- It was "Remember the Titans" on a number of levels.
The 1972 MacArthur General football team went undefeated at 8-0-1 and more importantly, provided a beacon of racial harmony at a difficult time in American history.
In this extra special WAND Sports feature story, hear from Generals Tommy Taylor, Tony Stepney, Bill Heitz, Gary Cook and Paul Stepney as they reminisce about the team's stellar season and camaraderie.
