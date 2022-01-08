MAROA, Ill. (WAND) -- The Macon County Girls Basketball Tournament took place this week at Maroa-Forsyth High School.

Here are highlights and scores from the final day.

THIRD PLACE GAME

Maroa-Forsyth 49, Warrensburg-Latham 55

CHAMPIONSHIP GAME

Cerro Gordo-Bement 39, St. Teresa 48

