MAROA, Ill. (WAND) -- The Macon County Girls Basketball Tournament took place this week at Maroa-Forsyth High School.
Here are highlights and scores from the final day.
THIRD PLACE GAME
Maroa-Forsyth 49, Warrensburg-Latham 55
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME
Cerro Gordo-Bement 39, St. Teresa 48
