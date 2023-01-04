(WAND) -- The Bulldogs came out on top against the Cardinals on Wednesday night, as the 2023 Macon County Girls Basketball Tournament tipped off.
St. Teresa led early and never relinquished it, as they went on to beat Warrensburg-Latham, 60-30.
The Bulldogs advance in the winner's bracket and will continue action Thursday, January 5, at 6pm.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
