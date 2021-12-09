DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) -- We're in the semifinals of the Macon County Tournament!
Two fantastic matchups. Check out the highlights.
St. Teresa 45, Warrensburg-Latham 57
Meridian 66, Cerro Gordo-Bement 67 (OT)
Showers early, becoming a steady rain later in the day. Thunder possible. High near 60F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms likely, especially in the evening...and becoming windy. A few storms may be severe. Low around 35F. Winds SW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: December 10, 2021 @ 1:24 am
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.