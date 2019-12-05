MACON, Ill. (WAND) -- The 93rd Macon County Tournament is coming to Meridian High School.
The tournament starts up on Monday, December 9 and runs through Friday the 13th.
Four different schools have won in the past four years: Warrensburg-Latham taking its third straight crown in 2015, Argenta-Oreana won its first title since 1981 in 2016, St. Teresa won in 2017 and Central A&M made history by winning its first title ever in 2018.
In this WAND preview, Meridian principal Eric Hurelbrink shares what makes the tournament special to him.