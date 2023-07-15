Macon Speedway host first responders night

MACON, Ill. (WAND) -- 80 racers came out to Macon speedway Saturday night to compete for the checkered flag.
For the full results visit Macon Speedway website.
Copyright 2023. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
Mostly sunny skies during the morning hours. Scattered showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon. Areas of smoke and haze are possible, reducing visibility at times. High 87F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..
Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low around 65F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: July 16, 2023 @ 12:13 am
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.