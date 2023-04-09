Macon, Ill. (WAND) -- The 78th season and the Macon Speedway opened Saturday night. 92 racers competed in 6 different classes all hoping to get the checkard flag.
The 2023 season marks a new era with Chris Kearns taking over as the owner.
Feature Winners:
Deactur Building Trades Pro Late Models: Jose Parga (New Berlin, IL)
BillingsleyRewards.com Modifiers: Jacob Steinkoenig (Highland, IL)
DIRTcar Pro-Mods: Dalton Ewing (Decatur, IL)
Weddle Performance Engines Sportsman: Tommy Duncan (Metamora, IL)
51 Bistro Street Stocks: Zane Reitz (Veedersburg, IN)
Hornets: Michael McKay (Springfield, IL)
