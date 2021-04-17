MACON, IL. (WAND-TV) -- The 76th Macon Speedway Opener took place Saturday night as races of all different kinds took place during the windy evening.
Here are the races covered by the WAND Sports team.
WEDDLE PERFORMANCE ENGINES SPORTSMAN:
Heat 1: Jim Farley III, Springfield, IL.
Heat 2: Jeremy Nichols, Lovington, IL.
ARCHERS ALLEY STREET STOCKS:
Heat 1: Justin VanDrunen, Crown Point, IN.
Heat 2: Guy Taylor, Springfield, IL.
Heat 3: Bobby Beiler, Blue Mound, IL.
DIRTCAR PRO-MODS:
Heat 1: Ryan Hamilton, Fairview Heights, IL.
Heat 2: Kevin Crowder, Argenta, IL.
