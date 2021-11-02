HOUSTON (WAND) - Macon's own Brian Snitker is a World Series champion!
He managed the Atlanta Braves to their first title since 1995.
Snitker and the Braves won Game 6 against the Houston Astros 7-0 to win the series, four games to two.
Defying the odds isn't anything new for Snitker. This happens 50 years after he played on the 1971 Macon Ironmen, the smallest school in Illinois history (to this day) to reach the finals.
That run was documented in Chris Ballard's 2012 book One Shot at Forever: A Small Town, an Unlikely Coach, and a Magical Baseball Season.
The Braves manager defeats his son Troy Snitker who is the hitting coach for the Astros.
