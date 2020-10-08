ATLANTA, Ga. (WAND) -- The Atlanta Braves are headed to the National League Championship Series for the first time since 2001 and they're doing it thanks to the guidance of two Central Illinois natives.
Macon's Brian Snitker (manager) and Middletown/Lincoln native Kevin Seitzer (hitting coach) have played integral roles in the Braves' season, from the 35-25 record that gave them the NL East regular season title to the perfect 5-0 record thus far in the playoffs.
The Braves' quest for a spot in the World Series starts in Game 1 of the NLCS on Tuesday, October 12th.
[SEITZER IN 1987 ALL-STAR GAME]
